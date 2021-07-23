Aspen Ladd Defends Conor McGregor: ‘Everybody Should Be Grateful’

Aspen Ladd believes people are giving Conor McGregor too much of a hard time.

Much has been made about McGregor’s post-fight UFC 264 antics. After suffering a broken tibia, ending his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, McGregor slammed Poirier and went as far as to call his wife, Jolie, a “little hoe.”

McGregor has been heavily criticized for his actions and while Ladd doesn’t agree with the comments, she feels the “haters” need to take a step back. Here’s what she said to Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat (h/t Middle Easy).

“I think the only thing that I saw that he handled incorrectly was his post-fight interview, but the dude was in pain. Everybody’s basically crapping all over him, but he just broke his leg, he just lost a fight, he is not in a good mental place,” Ladd said.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Anybody hating on him really shouldn’t be. He’s done so much for the sport. (It’s almost the same as) Ronda Rousey, what’s your take on her. It’s like, everybody should be grateful. Sure, you might want to that (person), you might want to do that. But these people have elevated the sport… You did a great job, you helped all of us.”

Ronda Rousey has also defended McGregor. She even went as far as to praise the “Notorious” one for setting up a fourth bout with Poirier while suffering from his leg injury.

Ladd was expected to share the Octagon with Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 32 this Saturday night (July 24). Chiasson ended up suffering an injury, so the bout will not take place.