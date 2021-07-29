Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson Rescheduled For October 2 Fight Night Event

Aspen Ladd‘s bout against Macy Chiasson has been rebooked for October 2.

ESPN broke the news Wednesday of the rebooking of this bout that was originally scheduled for UFC Vegas 32 prior to being canceled due to a foot stress fracture sustained by Chiasson.

Currently ranked #3 in the women’s bantamweight division, Aspen Ladd will be providing a massive opportunity to the #10-ranked Chiasson to insert herself deep within the top 5 of the bantamweight division. Ladd has not competed since December of 2019 when she defeated Yana Kunitskaya via TKO. Ladd currently holds a professional record of 9-1, with her only loss coming to a former UFC champion in Germaine de Randamie.

Ladd’s first choice in return opponent was Julianna Peña in a title-eliminator fight, and the original bout with Macy Chiasson was canceled, she called for a fight against Miesha Tate. But now, she is right back where she started: in the battle of the twenty-somethings against Chiasson.

Macy Chiasson is another young bantamweight who has shown a lot of promise. Not unlike Aspen Ladd, Chiasson has been hailed to be the future of the division by some pundits, and also like Ladd, she has only suffered one setback in her professional career. Chiasson is currently riding a two-fight winning streak with victories over Shanna Young and, most recently, Marion Reneau at UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland.

There is currently no venue or main event announced for this October 2 Fight Night card.

Who’s your pick to win this bout? Aspen Ladd or Macy Chiasson?