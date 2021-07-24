Barber Not Worried About Being Cut If She Loses At UFC Vegas 32

Maycee Barber doesn’t think she’s anywhere near the chopping block.

Barber is set to share the Octagon with Miranda Maverick on the main card of UFC Vegas 32. While Barber is young in her pro MMA career and has shown some promise, she is facing a third straight loss. For many in the UFC, three losses in a row lead to a pink slip.

During an interview with BJPenn.com, Barber said she doesn’t believe the UFC will release her if she falls short against Maverick.

“I’m not going to get cut from the UFC if I lose this fight, but I’m not going to lose this fight. That isn’t something that is crossing my mind. God forbid, say I were to lose this fight, it won’t be a finish and she will know she was in a fight,” Barber said. “Whenever I picture the fight, I never picture myself losing, but when I have lost my fights they were back-and-forth and they knew they were in a fight after it was over. But, I don’t worry about that as I know I will win this fight and finish Miranda Maverick.”

In her last two bouts, Barber took on Roxanne Modafferi and then, Alexa Grasso. In the bout against Modafferi, Barber fell short via unanimous decision in an upset loss. Barber suffered a torn ACL in that bout. In the bout against Grasso, Barber ended the final frame strong but she ended up losing via unanimous decision.