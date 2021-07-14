Belal Muhammad Offers Leon Edwards A Chance To “Earn” Title Shot

Belal Muhammad is hoping to rematch Leon Edwards.

Back at UFC Vegas 21 on March 13, Muhammad stepped up on short notice to face Edwards in the main event. In the first round, the Brit had a ton of success but just 18 seconds into the second round, Edwards poked Muhammad in the eye and the fight was ruled a No Contest.

Ever since then, Muhammad has been vocal about wanting to rematch Edwards and now he believes the fight makes sense.

“I mean the only name that doesn’t have a fight is Leon and honestly for me, it makes the most sense out of any of those fights for both of us if you really think about it,” Muhammad told TMZ (h/t MiddleEasy).

Although Edwards is holding out for a title shot, UFC president, Dana White has made it clear Colby Covington will get the next title shot. After that, if Stephen Thompson has an impressive performance he could get the next one.

If that ends up being the case. Muhammad says he believes the Edwards rematch makes a ton of sense. He thinks the winner would get a welterweight title shot, especially due to the fact the last thing people remember is Edwards nearly getting finished against Nate Diaz.

“I told my manager. I’m sure he can make something but it’s one of those where if you put it in the public, fans will be like, ‘oh, you’re just salty.’ Look at the facts — it makes sense,” Muhammad explained. “We literally had one round, nothing happened in that round. There’s four more rounds to that fight and you saw in the Nate Diaz fight, dude almost got knocked out in the fifth round. You had a chance right there to earn a title shot against Nate Diaz, steal his fans, but you blew it because you played it a little bit safe.

“… My message is, ‘bro, do you want to sit out another two years? Do you want to get paid? I know you got a family, let’s stay active, let’s keep this train going,” Muhammad continued. “Get you another fight this year, let’s get a five-rounder and earn your title shot. You haven’t beaten a ranked 170-pounder, like you beat [Vicente] Luque six, seven years ago but that’s literally the only guy that you’ve beaten at 170. Everyone else is 155 and they’re not in the division anymore. So bro, come and earn your title shot.’”

Belal Muhammad is coming off a decision win over Demian Maia on the main card of UFC 263. Edwards, meanwhile, also earned a decision win over Nate Diaz on that same card.

Would you like to see Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards 2?