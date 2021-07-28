Belfort & Triller In Talks For Multifight Deal, Holyfield Bout Discussed

Vitor Belfort is in talks with Triller and locking in a deal could lead to a showdown with Evander Holyfield.

Belfort is already scheduled to go one-on-one with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya. This will be a pro boxing match and it’ll take place on September 11. It’ll be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Triller will be promoting the matchup.

It appears Triller wants more than a one-and-done deal with Belfort. ESPN reports that “The Phenom” is in talks with Triller for a multifight deal. Included in the contract would be a future matchup with Holyfield.

The report seemingly gives Belfort’s claims of possibly fighting Holyfield before the end of 2021 credibility. This is what the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion told TMZ back in June.

“After September, December is me vs. Holyfield. Get ready for the crossover. We are taking over. Triller is bringing the fights.”

Holyfield was expected to fight Kevin McBride on June 19. McBride is the man who handed Mike Tyson a loss in his final pro boxing match. The bout has been delayed as it was going to be on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos. Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 so the event has been pushed back.

Triller has taken full advantage of celebrities and MMA fighters crossing over into boxing. Back in April, the company promoted YouTube sensation Jake Paul vs. former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren. Triller has promised a more traditional boxing feel for events that call for it.