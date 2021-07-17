Bellator 262 Highlights & Results: Velasquez Narrowly Defends Title

Bellator 262 has wrapped up, and we’ve got the highlights and results for you right here!
Bellator 262 took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, with the main event featuring a flyweight title fight with Juliana Velasquez defending against #3-ranked Denise Kielholtz.
Check out the highlights from the full main card below!
Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis
Winner: Johnny Eblen
Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva
Winner: Arlene Blencowe
Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Matheus Mattos
Winner: Matheus Mattos
Matt Mitrione vs. Tyrell Fortune
Winner: Tyrell Fortune
Juliana Velasquez (c) vs. Denise Kielholtz
Winner: Juliana Velasquez
Bellator 262 Fast Results
MAIN CARD
Flyweight Championship Bout: Juliana Velasquez © def. Denise Kielholtz via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – for women’s flyweight title
Tyrell Fortune def. Matt Mitrione via submission (strikes) – R1, 1:45
Matheus Mattos def. Cee Jay Hamilton via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:33
Arlene Blencowe def. Dayana Silva via TKO (punches) – R3, 1:00
Johnny Eblen def. Travis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Said Sowma def. Ronny Markes via knockout (punches) – R1, 1:09
Cody Law def. Theodore Macuka via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:54
Diana Avsaragova def. Gabriella Gulfin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Adil Benjilany def. Johnny Soto via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Charlie Campbell def. Nicholas Giulietti via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:30