Bellator 262 Highlights & Results: Velasquez Narrowly Defends Title

Bellator 262 has wrapped up, and we’ve got the highlights and results for you right here!

Bellator 262 took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, with the main event featuring a flyweight title fight with Juliana Velasquez defending against #3-ranked Denise Kielholtz.

Check out the highlights from the full main card below!

Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis

Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis



A dominant performance from @JohnnyEblen scores him the UD victory

Winner: Johnny Eblen

Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva

A highly-anticipated featherweight matchup between @ArleneAngerfist and Dayana Silva



A back-and-forth first round between @ArleneAngerfist and Dayana Silva at #Bellator262!



Winner: Arlene Blencowe

Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Matheus Mattos

Winner: Matheus Mattos

Matt Mitrione vs. Tyrell Fortune

It's time for the co-main event of the evening!
@FortuneOverFam will square up with @MattMitrione

Winner: Tyrell Fortune

Juliana Velasquez (c) vs. Denise Kielholtz

Winner: Juliana Velasquez

Bellator 262 Fast Results

MAIN CARD

Flyweight Championship Bout: Juliana Velasquez © def. Denise Kielholtz via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – for women’s flyweight title

Tyrell Fortune def. Matt Mitrione via submission (strikes) – R1, 1:45

Matheus Mattos def. Cee Jay Hamilton via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:33

Arlene Blencowe def. Dayana Silva via TKO (punches) – R3, 1:00

Johnny Eblen def. Travis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Said Sowma def. Ronny Markes via knockout (punches) – R1, 1:09

Cody Law def. Theodore Macuka via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:54

Diana Avsaragova def. Gabriella Gulfin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Adil Benjilany def. Johnny Soto via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Charlie Campbell def. Nicholas Giulietti via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:30