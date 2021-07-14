Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Finalized Fight Card

Bellator 262 has lost one of their heavyweight bouts last week so this Friday’s card will now consist of 10 bouts.

Bellator 262 takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, which has been their fight bubble since they resumed events late last year to keep fighters fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic. While no reason was given to MMA Junkie when they broke the news, Linton Vassell versus Marcelo Golm was the bout that was lost.

Thankfully, the main event remains intact, which is the flyweight title fight between current champion Juliana Velasquez and number three ranked, Denise Kielholtz. Kielholtz is the current Bellator Kickboxing champion and has the potential to be a two-sport champion under the Bellator banner.

The current champion, Velasquez is undefeated and this fight at Bellator 262 will be her first title defense. Most of her wins come by way of decision but her opponent’s record certainly shows her first scheduled defense won’t be easy.

See the updated fight card below which includes weight classes and their current Bellator MMA rankings:

BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card: Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (6-2)

Heavyweight Bout: #5-Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC)

Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8)

Featherweight Bout: #2-Arlene Blencowe (13-8) vs. Dayana Silva (9-6)

Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (8-0) vs. Travis Davis (10-4)



Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV. 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT



Heavyweight Bout: Ronny Markes (19-8) vs. Said Sowma (6-2)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (3-0) vs. Theodore Macuka (1-0)

Flyweight Bout: Diana Avsaragova (3-0) vs. Gabriella Gulfin (2-2)

Featherweight Bout: Johnny Soto (4-1) vs. Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC)

Lightweight Bout: Charlie Campbell (3-1) vs. Nicholas Giulietti (2-1)