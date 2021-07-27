Bellator 263 Bringing a Stacked Card to The Forum

Bellator 263 is for all the featherweight marbles as the World Grand Prix that was slowed by the global pandemic in 2020, finally reaches the fight that MMA fans have been looking forward to. Current Lightweight and Featherweight Champ, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire puts his featherweight title on the line against the undefeated, second-generation mixed martial artist, A.J. McKee. The title, the Grand Prix title and $1-million dollars are on the line.

It’s a special night for Bellator too as they leave the Fightsphere at the Mohegan Sun and make their long-awaited return to The Forum in Los Angeles for this stacked Bellator 263 card. The number two ranked Emmanuel Sanchez takes on the number eight ranked, Mads Burnell in the co-main event that could be one of many memorable fights on the card.

It’s a big night for Bellator MMA on SHOWTIME so putting on their show on a rare Saturday night should make for some fun fights this weekend. Submission specialist Goiti Yamauchi versus Chris Gonzalez will kick off the main card and fans will notice some Bellator vets on the prelims as well. See the complete bout with start times listing below:

Bellator 263 Main Card| Saturday, July 31 Live on SHOWTIME 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee – featherweight title/featherweight Grand Prix final

Mads Burnell vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Manny Muro vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Islam Mamedov vs. Brent Primus

Chris Gonzalez vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary Card| Bellator MMA YouTube Channel/SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel 7 p.m ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Ilara Joanne vs. Vanessa Porto

Daniel Carey vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jonathan Quiroz

Johnny Cisneros vs. Joshua Jones

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Georgi Karakhanyan

Brian Moore vs. Jordan Winski

Justin Barry vs. Daniel Compton