Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Weigh-In Results & Preview

We’re all set for the finals of Bellator‘s featherweight grand prix after Bellator 263 title combatants Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee successfully made weight on Friday.

In what will go down as one of the biggest fights in Bellator history tomorrow night, Patricio Pitbull will put his featherweight title on the line when he takes on undefeated franchise player A.J. McKee in the main event. Pitbull has cast his official prediction, with the champion expecting to go home with the title after earning a submission victory, much to the chagrin of rap mogul Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg will be cheering on his fellow Californian, A.J. McKee, who will be putting his undefeated record on the line in this title fight. McKee wouldn’t have it any other way than for this fight to take place against Patricio Pitbull; and now that both fighters have made weight, there’s nothing standing in the way between the 26-year-old and the opportunity of a lifetime.

Bellator 263 will take place from The Forum in Inglewood, California, with the preliminary card beginning at 7:00 PM EST available to watch on Youtube, and the main card kicking off at 10:00 PM on Showtime.

Here is the video for the ceremonial weigh-ins, which are set to kick off at 4:00 PM EST tonight.

And you can find the full results from the official Bellator 263 weigh-ins below. You can also view yesterday’s pre-fight press conference here.

Bellator 263 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10:00 PM EST)

Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Championship Final: Patricio “Pitbull” Freire © vs. A.J. McKee (145)

Mads Burnell (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.3)

Manny Muro (156) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (155.3)

Islam Mamedov (154.9) vs. Brent Primus (155.2)

Chris Gonzalez (155) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 7:00 PM EST)

Ilara Joanne (125.2) vs. Vanessa Porto (125.6)

(150 lbs. bout) Daniel Carey (149.1) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (149)

Khasan Magomedsharipov (144.6) vs. Jonathan Quiroz (146.1)

(180 lbs. bout) Johnny Cisneros (179.2) vs. Joshua Jones (179.6)

Kiefer Crosbie (155.9) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6)

Brian Moore (135.8) vs. Jordan Winski (135.6)