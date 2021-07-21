Bellator Fighter Dillon Danis Vows To Give Money To Fans

Dillon Danis is appreciative of his follower count on Twitter nearing 200,000.

Danis is no stranger to social media. He’s been building his brand for a few years now. He has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Now, he’s showing his appreciation by promising to give away some money to his loyal followers.

“Since we about to hit 200k to show my appreciation to everyone I’m gonna Venmo a bunch of you guys! all you have to do is like and retweet this tweet.”

Danis hasn’t fought since June 2019. He submitted Max Humphrey via armbar in the first round. In 2020, Danis underwent reconstructive knee surgery. Danis has admitted that the recovery process has been rough on him.

Here’s what Danis said in an interview earlier this year (via Sportskeeda.com).

“I had a crazy knee surgery, and then with COVID and everything that happened, it made it 20 times tougher you know. So you can’t go to rehab, you can’t leave the house. The guy that comes here, he has COVID or something so its been super rough and I am kind of behind on my rehab.”

Time will tell what’s next for Danis but he has been involved in a beef with YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul. Bellator President Scott Coker said he’s open to doing business with Paul, who is currently a member of the Showtime Sports roster under Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions. Bellator is also in bed with Showtime, so time will tell whether or not a deal can be made for Danis vs. Paul.