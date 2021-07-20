Bellator Parts Ways With Three Fighters Including Matt Mitrione

Bellator has seen three more fighters depart and the biggest name this time is Matt Mitrione.

The other two fighters on the list are Ronny Markes and Adil Benjilany. MMAFighting.com has confirmed that with Mitrione’s situation, he was released from his Bellator contract.

Mitrione hasn’t won a fight since February 2018. His Bellator run got off to a promising start at 4-0. Since then, he has gone 0-4, 1 NC. In his most recent outing on July 16, Mitrione was stopped by Tyrell Fortune via TKO in one minute and 45 seconds.

Mitrione first made his Bellator debut back in June 2016. He defeated Carl Seumanutafa via first-round knockout. Mitrione followed that up with a second-round TKO victory over Oli Thompson. He then scored a first-round KO over Fedor Emelianenko and went on to defeat Roy Nelson via unanimous decision.

The slide for Mitrione started when he was defeated by Ryan Bader via unanimous decision. Mitrione’s next fight with Sergei Kharitonov ended in a No Contest. In the rematch, Kharitonov finished Mitrione in the second round. Losses to Timothy Johnson and Fortune have led to the end of Mitrione’s Bellator run.

Markes sees his Bellator run end after just two fights. He went 0-2 during his short time with the promotion. He was stopped by Said Sowma and Linton Vassell.

Benjilany’s Bellator departure may come as a surprise. He defeated Johnny Soto in his last bout via unanimous decision. His Bellator run ends at 3-2.