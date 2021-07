BKFC 19 Results: Rachael Ostovich Defeats Paige VanZant

BKFC 19 is in the books, and Rachael Ostovich has defeated Paige VanZant via unanimous decision.

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich headlined BKFC 19 inside the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa Bay. Also featured on the card were Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill, Blueface vs. Kane Trujillo, and Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage.

You can check out the highlights and results from the event below.

Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Bujum3zlFT — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) July 24, 2021

Mick Terrill didn't want the smoke! Arnold Adams gets the W in this very important bout.



Arnold moves to 5-1 in #BKFC!



See #BKFC19 on #FITE



Order HERE: https://t.co/htnOiICcNA pic.twitter.com/QYBXmfWS3Y — FITE (@FiteTV) July 24, 2021

Arnold Adams landing a beautiful right hook as they break off the clinch.



See #BKFC19 on #FITE



Order HERE: https://t.co/htnOiICcNA pic.twitter.com/0zSVD4F29g — FITE (@FiteTV) July 24, 2021

What a win for Britain Hart. She has really made a name for herself in @bareknucklefc.



See #BKFC19 on #FITE



Order HERE: https://t.co/htnOiICcNA pic.twitter.com/SgotsRutFz — FITE (@FiteTV) July 24, 2021

Jay ACTION Jackson flattens Damon Bell in the third round to get the win and what a KNOCKOUT!



See #BKFC19 on #FITE



[ Order HERE: https://t.co/htnOiICcNA ] pic.twitter.com/ebUQbBaf4Y — FITE (@FiteTV) July 23, 2021

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, FITE)

Rachael Ostovich def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Arnold Adams def. Michael Terrill via KO – R3, 0:38

Britain Hart def. Jenny Savage via TKO – R3, 1:55

Taylor Starling def. Cassie Robb via TKO – R1, 0:28

Geane Herrera def. Abdiel Velazquez via TKO – R2, 0:14

Blueface def. Kane Trujillo via unanimous decision

Nick Ireland def. DK Money via majority decision

Evil Hero def. Dakota Olave via unanimous decision

Tony Soto def. Josh Sikes via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)

Jared Warren def. Zion Tomlinson via KO – R1, 1:14

Prelims (7 p.m. ET, FITE)

Jay Jackson def. Damon Bell via KO – R3, 1:58

Chris Jensen def. Kyle McElroy via TKO – R1, 1:17

Jordan Nash def. Branden Allen via unanimous decision (48-47. 48-47, 48-47)