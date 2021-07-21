BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich Face-Off & Press Conference

This Friday, Paige VanZant will compete in her second bare-knuckle boxing bout against Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19, and the two familiar faces looked into one another’s eyes once again today.

Rachael Ostovich will look to get her MMA loss to Paige VanZant back this Friday, albeit in a different combat sport, when she makes her bare-knuckle boxing debut against VanZant. VanZant will be competing for the first time since suffering a loss to Britain Hart back in February. Coincidentally, Hart will also be competing on this card on Friday against Jenny Savage.

Check out the face-offs for both VanZant vs. Ostovich and Hart vs. Savage below.

And you can also check out the full BKFC 19 press conference down below.

Finally, here is the full card for Friday’s BKFC 19 event:

Main Card (8:00 PM EST)

Main Event: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich (125 lbs.)

Arnold Adams vs. Michael Terrill (265 lbs.)

Blue Face vs. Kane Trujillo (150 lbs.)

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage (125 lbs.)

Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb (125 lbs.)

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Geane Herrera (125 lbs.)

Nick Ireland vs. DK Money (145 lbs.)

Terry Janoski vs. Richard Carsten (185 lbs.)

Josh Sikes vs. Tony Soto (165 lbs.)

Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy (265 lbs.)

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave (140 lbs.)

Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson (185 lbs.)

Sky Moiseichik vs. Jorge Gonzalez (145 lbs.)

Preliminary Card (7:00 PM EST)

Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell (185 lbs.)

Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash (155 lbs.)

BKFC 19 takes place Friday, July 23, 2021, from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. You can purchase the event on Fite TV here.