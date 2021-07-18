Briggs Targets ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Claims Mike Tyson Declined Fight

Former heavyweight boxing champion Shannon Briggs has his sights set on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson after efforts to fight Mike Tyson fell short.

Briggs knows how to keep himself in the headlines. Whether it was starting a gym scuffle with Wladimir Klitschko or involving himself with YouTube celebrities such as Logan Paul, Briggs does all he can to ensure he remains in the limelight.

His efforts have been loud and clear with his plans to return to the boxing ring. The 49-year-old even believes he’s got a showdown with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion “Rampage” Jackson brewing.

Here’s what Briggs said about potentially fighting Jackson during his appearance on SiriusXM and DAZN‘s The Ak & Barak Show.

“100 percent it’s gonna happen and he said he ain’t backing out. I told his manager. They said ain’t backing out, they said they wouldn’t — he always wanted to try boxing. He said that he’s always been the guy, he said he came to the MMA game, right to the top, going on the same thing he said he wanted to do in boxing.

“So you know me — me and him is a perfect match made and I finally got it desperately.”

Briggs went on to claim that the likes of Tyson did not want to share the ring with him.

“Mike Tyson, [Evander] Holyfield, all of them, [Wladimir] Klitschko – none of them. None of them will fight me.”

Jackson hasn’t been in action since December 2019. He was stopped by Fedor Emelianenko in the first round via TKO. “Rampage” and Bellator have since parted ways.

Briggs was last seen inside the boxing ring back in May 2016. He scored a first-round knockout win over Emilio Zarate.