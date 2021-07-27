Bryce Mitchell Open To Fan Favorite Fight With Fellow Grappler Ryan Hall

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has revealed his interest in a fight against fellow talented grappler Ryan Hall if the fan demand is there.

Mitchell’s comments came before Hall was brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena at UFC 264 earlier this month. The fight was the 36-year-old’s first Octagon appearance since 2019. With infrequent appearances due to most featherweights’ hesitancy to fight him, Hall had hoped to return to consistent action with a victory over Topuria.

Instead, for the first time since his professional debut in 2006, Hall left the cage with a loss added to his record. His repeated attempts to roll into grappling exchanges were of no use against the part-Georgian and part-Spanish prospect, who rendered “The Wizard” unconscious late in the opening round.

But Hall could be facing someone better matched to his style next time out, that’s if Bryce Mitchell has his way. Having amassed a 5-0 UFC record, the 26-year-old is keen to test himself against the best in all departments of MMA, and when it comes to grappling, not many top Hall.

While speaking with James Lynch prior to Hall’s recent defeat, Mitchell suggested he’d be interested in the fight if the fans want to see it.

“I think a lot of people would like that (fight), and if that’s what the fans want to see, then, I’m of course interested in it because it’s all about what the fans want to see and making people watch,” Mitchell said. (h/t BJPenn.com)

But Mitchell is under no illusions about his power to matchmake for himself. The Arkansas-born fighter joked that he’d be fighting one of the best boxers of all time in his yard if he had the choice.

“But I have little to no power as to who I fight. If I controlled who I fought, I’d be fighting Floyd Mayweather in this yard right here. Just right out there in the back. I’d fight Floyd Mayweather for free.”

After securing a submission by way of just the second Twister in UFC history against Matt Sayles in 2019, Mitchell established his name in the 145-pound division and his reputation as a fan favorite.

After unanimous decision victories over Charles Rosa and Andre Fili in 2020 extended his unbeaten record to 14-0 and saw him become the #11-ranked featherweight, many have called for “Thug Nasty” to face a top 10 opponent when he’s next in action. But it appears Mitchell isn’t bothered about who he faces as long as the fans are happy. Given the stylistic battle we’d see if he was matched up with “The Wizard,” not many are likely to complain.

Would you like to see Bryce Mitchell face Ryan Hall next?