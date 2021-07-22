Canelo Alvarez Takes Brandon Moreno Under His Tutelage

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez is teaching UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno a thing or two about the sweet science.

Canelo is the current WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring Super-Middleweight Champion. He is in negotiations to take on IBF Champion Caleb Plant on September 18. Canelo is known for training with some of Mexico’s brightest boxing stars but now he’s sharing his knowledge with an MMA titleholder.

Here’s a clip of Canelo sharing the gym with Moreno.

If Brandon Moreno wasn't dangerous enough already, now he's in the gym, learning from @Canelo 😬



Moreno has expressed his desire to be MMA’s version of legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez during an interview with MMAJunkie.

“I think first you have to contextualize what Julio Cesar Chavez means for my country, for Mexico. I know that he’s world-renowned and that everyone in the boxing world knows who Julio Cesar Chavez is.

“He’s a legend, and you reach legend status when people, regardless if they like boxing or not, know your name – people know Julio Cesar Chavez. In Mexico, times that by the maximum, and to have someone like that have very nice words for you and recognize your name, it’s very special. I’ve said it before, I want to be the Julio Cesar Chavez of MMA. I want to be that point of reference, when people hear my name they say, ‘That guy is a legend in MMA; he revolutionized.’ Right now I want to evolve MMA in my country, and I hope to accomplish that.”

Moreno captured the UFC flyweight title back in June. He submitted Deiveson Figueiredo via rear-naked choke at UFC 263.