Cejudo Blasts Cruz Over Comments On McGregor’s UFC 264 Antics

Henry Cejudo has taken aim at Dominick Cruz for his take on Conor McGregor‘s post-fight UFC 264 antics.

There have been many strong opinions over McGregor’s words following his defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. McGregor suffered a broken tibia and the fight was called off at the conclusion of round one. Poirier was awarded the first-round TKO via doctor’s stoppage.

After the fight, McGregor laid into Poirier and his wife, Jolie on the mic. He doubled down on claiming that Jolie tried sliding in his DMs. McGregor then called Jolie a “little hoe.” Jolie responded by flipping the bird at McGregor.

During the UFC 264 post-fight show, Cruz shared his belief that McGregor hasn’t been gracious in his defeats.

“After multiple losses like that, you tend to sit on your hands and shut up. We’re not seeing that. We’re not seeing the silence, we’re not seeing the humility… There’s a position where you get smashed sometimes and you have to accept that as a fighter. That is part of why we do martial arts, is to accept the losses and the wins and grow from them. When you don’t accept these losses, how do you grow? How do you fill the gap?”

Cejudo caught wind of Cruz’s opinion and slammed “The Dominator.” Back in May 2020, Cejudo defeated Cruz via second-round TKO. Cruz protested the stoppage and claimed referee Steven Petersen smelled of alcohol and cigarettes.

Here’s what Cejudo had to say.

The blind leading the blind. Hey @DominickCruz does the ref still smell like alcohol 🥃 and cigarettes 🚬? Take your own advice hoe! #bendtheknee https://t.co/DxhKfDaOmp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2021

“The blind leading the blind. Hey, Dominick Cruz does the ref still smell like alcohol and cigarettes? Take your own advice hoe!”