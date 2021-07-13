Chad Mendes Itching For A Return To The UFC Octagon

Former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes admits the urge to return to action is getting stronger by the day.

Despite never getting his hands on UFC gold, Mendes has seen it all inside the UFC gauntlet. The featherweight has faced the likes of Conor McGregor and José Aldo twice. All three fights were incredible wars despite “Money” Mendes coming up short. As a three-time title challenger, Chad Mendes seemed more frustrated than anything which likely led to his retirement from the sport.

Before he stepped away from the Octagon, Mendes faced none other than the future featherweight champion in Alexander Volkanovski. Roughly four months earlier, Mendes picked up one of the most violent wins of his career when he took out Myles Jury with his signature ground-and-pound, the same ground-and-pound that split McGregor open in their 2015 meeting.

“Another hard boxing session with @joey_rodriguez916 crushed!! The timing, power, footwork and speed have been coming together the last few weeks! Been loving the @miketyson and @canelo style of boxing baby! The itch is getting stronger and stronger! Might have to start talking some numbers soon…..” Mendes posted on Instagram.

Mendes will no doubt have a close eye on the upcoming title fight with Alexander Volkanovski taking on Brian Ortega, and things are starting to heat up. While there is no set date for the title fight just yet, the promotion is still airing their most recent season of the reality show series The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega. Perhaps when the featherweight title picture clears, we could see the return of Chad “Money” Mendes to the UFC Octagon.

Would you like to see Chad Mendes return to the UFC?