Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 264

The final UFC 264 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor in a showdown. Moving things along, Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson goes down.

Rounding out the main card is Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa, Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, and Kris Moutinho vs. Sean O’Malley.

According to oddsmakers, Poirier is a -130 favorite over McGregor, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Burns being a +135 underdog against Thompson, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (-130) vs. Conor McGregor (+110)

Stephen Thompson (-155) vs. Gilbert Burns (+135)

Tai Tuivasa (-130) vs. Greg Hardy (+110)

Irene Aldana (-120) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (EVEN)

Sean O’Malley (-800) vs. Kris Moutinho (+550)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)