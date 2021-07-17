Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 31

The final UFC Vegas 31 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises in a showdown. Moving things along, Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens, Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Rodolfo Vieira, and Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Benitez.

According to oddsmakers, Makhachev is a -600 favorite over Moises, who is a +450 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Reneau being a +115 underdog against Tate, who is a -135 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (-600) vs. Thiago Moises (+450)

Miesha Tate (-135) vs. Marion Reneau (+115)

Mateusz Gamrot (-220) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+180)

Rodolfo Vieira (-225) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+185)

Gabriel Benitez (-170) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+150)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Daniel Rodriguez (-270) vs. Preston Parsons (+230)

Amanda Lemos (-500) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+400)

Khalid Taha (-155) vs. Sergey Morozov (+135)

Miles Johns (-170) vs. Anderson dos Santos (+150)

Francisco Figueiredo (-300) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+250)

Rodrigo Nascimento (-345) vs. Alan Baudot (+285)