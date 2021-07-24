HomeUFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 32

By Andrew Ravens
Cory Sandhagen, TJ Dillashaw

The final UFC Vegas 32 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 24, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw in a showdown. Moving things along, Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva goes down in a fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner, Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber, and Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez. 

According to oddsmakers, Sandhagen is a -190 favorite over Dillashaw, who is a +165 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Paiva being a +225 underdog against Phillips, who is a -265 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen (-190 ) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+165)

Kyler Phillips (-265) vs. Raulian Paiva (+225)

Darrick Minner (-155) vs. Darren Elkins (+135)

Miranda Maverick (-130) vs. Maycee Barber (+130)

Adrian Yanez (-220) vs. Randy Costa (+180)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (-115) vs. Punahele Soriano (-105)

Ian Heinisch (-150) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+130)

Jordan Williams (-165) vs. Mickey Gall (+145)

Julio Arce (-190) vs. Andre Ewell (+165)

Hannah Goldy (-120) vs. Diana Belbita (EVEN)

Sijara Eubanks (-310) vs. Elise Reed (+255)

Comments
