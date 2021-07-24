Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 32

The final UFC Vegas 32 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 24, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw in a showdown. Moving things along, Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner, Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber, and Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez.

According to oddsmakers, Sandhagen is a -190 favorite over Dillashaw, who is a +165 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Paiva being a +225 underdog against Phillips, who is a -265 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen (-190 ) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+165)

Kyler Phillips (-265) vs. Raulian Paiva (+225)

Darrick Minner (-155) vs. Darren Elkins (+135)

Miranda Maverick (-130) vs. Maycee Barber (+130)

Adrian Yanez (-220) vs. Randy Costa (+180)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (-115) vs. Punahele Soriano (-105)

Ian Heinisch (-150) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+130)

Jordan Williams (-165) vs. Mickey Gall (+145)

Julio Arce (-190) vs. Andre Ewell (+165)

Hannah Goldy (-120) vs. Diana Belbita (EVEN)

Sijara Eubanks (-310) vs. Elise Reed (+255)