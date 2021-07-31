Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 33

The final UFC Vegas 33 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 31, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland in a showdown. Moving things along, Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula, Niklas Stolze vs. Mounir Lazzez, Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev, and Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt.

According to oddsmakers, Strickland is a -210 favorite over Hall, who is a +175 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Yahya being a +120 underdog against Ho Kang, who is a -140 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: