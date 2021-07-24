Chiasson Reveals Details Behind Withdrawal, Wants Ladd Fight Rebooked

Macy Chiasson has released a detailed statement regarding her last-minute withdrawal from her UFC Vegas 32 co-main event against Aspen Ladd.

It was revealed Thursday evening that Macy Chiasson had withdrawn from her scheduled bout against #3-ranked bantamweight Aspen Ladd. It was said that the withdrawal was injury-related, but there were no further details available at the time of the initial report.

Yesterday, Chiasson took to Instagram to shed some more insight into why she was forced to cancel her UFC Vegas 32 bout against Ladd.

“I went into this fight with a stress fracture in my foot from camp. Should have been in a boot instead but was feeling good with it wrapped up. I then re-injured it last night working out before my cut. I can hardly walk at all much less fight. I just want to say I am so sorry and I was never more ready in my life for this fight. Unfortunately, this happens in sports. I really want everyone to see how great I’m fighting. I’m really hoping it will get rebooked for a later date. We have worked too hard for this. I just want to thank the UFC and Mick Maynard for everything you do for us and for this opportunity.”

Chiasson also expressed her desire to have the fight with Aspen Ladd rebooked, though she did not provide a time estimate for when she would like for that to take place.

Macy Chiasson last competed in March when she defeated Marion Reneau via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland.