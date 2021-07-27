Chuck Liddell Open To Entertaining Bare-Knuckle Fight

Don’t rule out seeing UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell compete under the BKFC banner.

Liddell is considered to be a legend in MMA. He once dominated the UFC light heavyweight division. He’s beaten the likes of Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Kevin Randleman, and “Babalu” to name a few. As a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Liddell has cemented his place in MMA history.

Over the last few years, however, many have become concerned over Liddell’s continued desire to fight. When it comes to MMA competition, he initially ended his career losing three fights in a row via knockout or TKO. After not competing since 2010, Liddell made his return in 2018 for a third fight with Tito Ortiz. While Liddell stopped Ortiz twice in his prime, the older Liddell ended up being knocked out this time.

Now at the age of 51, Liddell is still entertaining the possibility of fighting again. Speaking to Drinkin’ Bros podcast partners, “The Iceman” said he’s willing to listen to any offers that BKFC might present (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It would all have to depend. We’d have to talk about it. Yeah, if they pay enough money, sure. It all depends on what they come up with. We can talk about it. If they’re interested come and talk to me.”

Liddell even said he’s had discussions with BKFC President, David Feldman. When asked by his podcast partners about potentially fighting for $100,000, Liddell dismissed such a number. With that said, Liddell believes the right price would be enough to entice him to knuckle up.