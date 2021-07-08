CM Punk’s 2018 Loss To Mike Jackson Overturned Due To Marijuana

CM Punk no longer has two pro MMA losses on his record.

Back in June 2018, Punk shared the Octagon with Mike Jackson. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC 225. Jackson initially earned a unanimous decision victory but the result has been overturned to a No Contest.

The decision to overturn the bout comes three years after Punk and Jackson did battle. MMAJunkie.com reports that a Freedom of Information Act request has confirmed that the bout is now recognized as a No Contest. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation also confirmed this.

Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol. The positive test came as a result of marijuana use.

The following statement was issued by Chris Slaby, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation public information office.

“The official result of a full-contact martial arts bout can be changed to a ‘no contest’ as an outcome of an adverse post-bout disciplinary finding against a contestant. As detailed in the consent order provided, Mr. Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana following the June 9, 2018 UFC event at the United Center in Chicago.”

Neither Jackson nor Punk have returned to action since their fight. Once the UFC 225 event concluded, UFC President Dana White ripped Jackson’s performance (h/t MMAFighting).

“Michael Jackson, I’m not happy with. This guy was acting like a goofball tonight. You get this opportunity to fight CM Punk and you’re doing like bolo punches to the body on top? Never looked like he was trying to finish the fight ever, right? Looked like he could have finished the fight a few times. Never tried. I don’t know what that guy did for a living before we gave him this shot, but whatever it was he needs to go back and do that again. He’s 0-2 as far as I’m concerned.”