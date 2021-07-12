Coach Kavanagh Thinks Pre-Existing Injury Caused McGregor’s Leg Break

Conor McGregor‘s coach John Kavanagh believes an ankle injury sustained during training camp may have led to the unfortunate leg break at UFC 264.

McGregor suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier due to doctor stoppage after the Irishman’s lower leg snapped near the end of the first round. Kavanagh thinks perhaps a pre-existing injury to the ankle may have had a factor in this unfortunate circumstance.

During an Instagram Q&A with Laura Sanko on Wimp 2 Warrior, Kavanagh revealed McGregor visited a doctor to get a scan on the injury during training camp. Although nothing serious was found, it may have contributed to the leg break.

“A little bit of that ankle injury had been aggravated during camp,” Kavanagh said. “We got a scan on it. Did that have a small part to play in weakening it? I don’t know. We were (with a doctor) a couple weeks ago to get a scan on the ankle. … There might’ve been something in there. It would seem unusual that a young, healthy, fit man could wrap his foot around an elbow and (break it) without there being something (wrong) there before. You can play those guessing games all day long.”

John Kavanagh believes that the moment when McGregor threw a teep kick, which made contact with Poirier’s elbow, the Irishman’s leg snapped.

“He throws a leg kick, and then he threw a teep,” Kavanagh said. “That’s clearly where the fracture happened. He threw an aggressive kick, Dustin shelled with the lead hand, and the foot wraps around the elbow in a similar fashion to (Anderson) Silva and (Chris) Weidman. They wrapped their foot around the shin, (McGregor) wrapped his shin around the elbow.”

It was revealed after the fight that McGregor had suffered a broken tibia in the fight. UFC president Dana White said in his post-fight press conference that McGregor was to undergo surgery.

McGregor revealed Sunday night that he did have a successful surgery and that he is planning to rebuild and make a strong comeback.

The trilogy bout with Poirier was supposed to put an end to the argument of who was the superior fighter; however, it seems there are more questions than answers after the fight. Fans are already clamoring for a rematch, and it seems that once McGregor is healed up, we will be seeing another fight between the two fighters according to White.

Do you see a fourth fight when McGregor heals up?