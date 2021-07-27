Cody Garbrandt Confident He’d Finish Brandon Moreno In Potential Fight

Cody Garbrandt has made it known he intends to drop down to flyweight and he has his eyes locked on Brandon Moreno.

Garbrandt, the former bantamweight champion, is just 1-4 in his last five and coming off a dominant loss to Rob Font back in May. After the loss, Garbrandt made it clear he would drop down to flyweight and has been linked to a matchup against Kai Kara-France.

However, as he’s likely to drop down to 125-pounds, Garbrandt says it was inspiring to see Moreno become the champ. He also knows it’s a good stylistic matchup for him.

“I was super happy for the kid you know. The career he’s had, being cut from the UFC, last pick on Ultimate Fighter, to become a world champion, I mean a small percent is able to become a champion inside the UFC,” Garbrandt said to TMZ Sports (via Sportskeeda). “I think he’s a great fighter and I think it will be a great stylistic matchup for myself. Finally get to fight at my natural weight where I think I’ll perform the best.”

Cody Garbrandt (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

If Cody Garbrandt does drop down to flyweight and work his way to a title shot he’s confident he not only beats but finishes Moreno. The former bantamweight champion believes he’s the better fighter and will prove that when they fight.

“Man, there’s a lot of different outcomes you know, grappling, wrestling, up-down, mixing it together, mixing the martial arts together,” Garbrandt said. “I feel like that’s what I’ll be able to do. I’ll be stronger, faster, and more powerful for sure. I’m a way better fighter for sure. I’ll finish him for sure. KO, submission, whatever.”

As of right now, both Moreno and Garbrandt don’t have their next fights booked but it’s likely they will fight again by the end of the year.

Do you think Cody Garbrandt would be able to finish Brandon Moreno?