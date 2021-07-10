Cody Garbrandt’s Team Confirms Move Down To Flyweight

Expect to see Cody Garbrandt fighting as a flyweight this year as confirmed by his team.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Garbrandt is expected to make the move down down from 135 to the 125 pound division as a flyweight as his manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed on his Twitter.

He has a fight already , Mick Maynard will announce it https://t.co/EPe1dxiPkF — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 8, 2021

It seems that Garbrandt has already got a flyweight fight booked according to his manager. At this point of time it is not confirmed who the opponent will be but sure enough, UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard will announce the news soon enough.

Last month it was hinted that Garbrandt may make the move down to flyweight according to his manager Abdelaziz after falling short against Rob Font in a potential bantamweight title eliminator.

Garbrandt was last seen in action in May against #3-ranked contender Font at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. “No Love” fell short on a unanimous decision loss to Font who put on a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 27. Garbrandt is 1-4 in his last five fights since winning the UFC title back in December 2016.

Despite winning the belt back in 2016, since his championship win, Garbrandt has seen setback after setback in the bantamweight division that saw him go on a three fight losing streak losing to the likes of T.J. Dillashaw and Pedro Munhoz, all by TKO/KO.

Perhaps a move down to flyweight will reinvigorate Garbrandt’s fighting career and we’ll be able to see the fighter who defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 which still holds up as one of the most impressive title wins of all time. Fighters such as Edson Barboza who also moved down in weight has seen much more success as a featherweight than when he was a lightweight who seemed to have ran into a dead end in the division.

Do you think Cody Garbrandt will be more successful as a flyweight?