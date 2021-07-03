Colby Covington: Conor McGregor Is Washed Up

The #1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington had a lot to say in the leadup to one of the biggest trilogies going down in the UFC on July 10.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena and will enjoy a sold-out crowd. The first time the two met was in 2014 where the brash Irishman knocked Poirier out cold in the opening round. Then, the Louisiana native would exact his revenge after nearly seven years when the two fought at UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2. The show was a massive success and did around 1.6 million pay-per-view in sales.

A stark contrast to the first fight, McGregor no longer had such a wide stance and lacked many of the unorthodox kicks he launched the first time out. After the fight went into the second round, Poirier picked up the pace and earned the second-round TKO as the superstar fell against the cage in defeat.

Ahead of their monumental third fight, several fighters are giving their take on how they see the trilogy fight going. In fact, Colby Covington had harsh words for the A-side himself, Conor McGregor, as we approach fight week.

“Yeah that’s funny that you bring up this fight up you know because everybody is talking about the ‘Conman’ McGregor. He’s washed up, man. Conor’s got nothing left in the tank,” Colby Covington said to Helen Yee Sports. “He doesn’t want to fight anymore. It’s just his pride that’s bringing him back, Helen. That’s just he has big pride and big ego and can’t let his pride and ego go. He knows he’s made all that money. He’s washed up.“

UFC president Dana White has said Covington is next for welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and has remained firm on his standing. However, the fight has yet to be booked.

As for Conor McGregor, fans worldwide will see whether he is “washed up” when he takes on Dustin Poirier in an epic trilogy a week from tomorrow.

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Is Conor McGregor “washed up?”