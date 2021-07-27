Conor McGregor Appears To Question Khabib About His Deceased Father

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor sent arguably his darkest tweet to date overnight in what seemed to be a message directed at arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dana White has referred to the first UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor pre-fight press conference as the darkest press conference he could recall. It’s been nearly three full years since that press conference and the ensuing pay-per-view, but McGregor is still carrying on the legacy of darkness that surrounded the event.

As the clock approached midnight on the East Coast, Conor McGregor began a tweeting spree that has since been deleted. The first tweet was harmless enough, as he made a request to the entire lightweight division to keep the championship belt in tip-top condition for him.

Conor McGregor's comeback plans include a title



“Have that belt spit shined for me.”

McGregor would then segue from this innocuous tweet to the following one:

“Covid is good and father is evil?” McGregor asked.

At first glance, the tweet may appear cryptic, but deductive reasoning all but eliminates any possibility that this tweet is referring to anything other than the passing of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov last year. This conclusion can be made due to Khabib’s reaction after McGregor loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, with Khabib writing “Good always defeats evil” in a social media post that captured Poirier standing victoriously while a fallen McGregor sat against the cage.

Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, then had a brief exchange with McGregor after the tweet was posted.

“Your time will come don’t worry,” Abdelaziz wrote, to which McGregor replied, “Not before yours.”

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has commented on the late Abulmanap Nurmagomedov’s battle with COVID-19. At the time Nurmagomedov was undergoing his battle with the coronavirus, McGregor theorized that the health struggles were all a big coverup to justify Khabib’s “lack of activity.”

In addition to questioning Khabib about his deceased father, McGregor has also insulted Khabib’s wife in the past, referring to her as a “towel” in what many viewed to be a xenophobic attack against the Islamic culture in addition to the inherently deep personal nature of the taunt.

If the world did not get the message that nothing is off limits for McGregor when he called Dustin Poirier’s wife a “hoe” in front of a global audience, perhaps this latest (albeit deleted) tweet will serve as confirmation.