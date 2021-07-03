Archives: McGregor: Dustin Poirier Is Getting Knocked Out In Round 1

New to MMA and ever wonder how Conor McGregor earned the nickname of “Mystic Mac?” May I present to you Exhibit A, dating back to 2014. MMA News covered McGregor’s prediction in August of that year, one month prior to McGregor’s prognostication coming true ahead of his first fight against Dustin Poirier. Check out our coverage of it all below.

AUGUST 7, 2014, 1:04 pm

During a media Q&A on Tuesday, Conor McGregor had some bold predictions for his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 on September 27th. The rising featherweight star says he’s got nothing personal against Poirier but wasted no time calling him a hillbilly that probably grew up in the circus.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like the kid. He’s a quiet little hillbilly. I have nothing against the guy. I’m sure he grew up in a circus or a fair, he’s a nice little kid. His cousin’s probably named Cletus or something,”

Although Poirier has won three straight fights and is ranked higher than McGregor in the featherweight division (#5 to McGregor’s #10), “Notorious” virtually guaranteed a decisive knockout victory.

“All you gotta do is look at his last couple of fights,” McGregor said. “The last contest he had, he fought a TUF reject and nobody gives a s– about him. His chin is deteriorating. Every single contest he gets into, he gets hit, and he gets to one knee. A gust of wind hits him, and he does the chicken dance.” “Against me, I’m going to crack him with a jab and he’s going to wobble and I’m going to put him away. It’s going to be a first-round KO, mark my words.”

