Conor McGregor Issues Brief Statement Following UFC 264 Loss

Conor McGregor has spoken out on his UFC 264 loss.

Things didn’t go McGregor’s way in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The “Notorious” one tried to settle the score this past Saturday night (July 10). McGregor fired off kicks early before dropping down for a guillotine. Poirier popped his head up and unloaded with ground-and-pound.

McGregor was able to get back up but he landed awkwardly on his lower leg, causing a break in his tibia. The fight was stopped and Poirier was awarded the first-round TKO finish.

After the fight, McGregor told Joe Rogan that he feels he had the edge over Poirier before the injury (h/t Essentially Sports).

‘I was boxing the bleeding head off him, kicking the bleeding leg off him. This is not over. If we have to take this outside, we will. We don’t give a bullock. There was no check, there was nothing checked. Your wife is in my DMs.”

McGregor then took to his Instagram account with a brief statement.

“You need people like me.”

With the defeat, McGregor has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. His last victory took place back in January 2020 when he stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. That bout was contested at welterweight and McGregor has not won a lightweight contest since 2016.

As for Poirier, he’s likely next in line for a shot at UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. UFC President Dana White has even committed to giving “The Diamond” a title opportunity. With that said, White also wants to see Poirier vs. McGregor 4 once McGregor is able to heal from his injury.