Conor McGregor Reminds “Jolie Poirier” To Stay Out Of His DMs

Conor McGregor wants to ensure that Jolie Poirier will not be sending him a direct message request ever again.

Prior to UFC 264, Conor McGregor publicized a direct message request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife, Jolie Poirier, and even went the extra step of offering proof that the request was not a fabrication. Then, immediately after his bout with Poirier had concluded at UFC 264, McGregor delivered arguably the most infamous Octagon interview in UFC history when the defeated Irishman angrily taunted Poirier’s wife before calling her a “little hoe.”

McGregor’s post-fight remarks were denounced by various circles, including members of the mainstream sports media like Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, not to mention members of the MMA media and the MMA community in general.

In a since-deleted tweet originally published overnight, McGregor would double-down on his taunting of Mrs. Poirier, this time reminding her to remain out of his messages.

A couple of things to unpack about the above tweet. Firstly, no, Jolie Poirier did not tell Conor McGregor that she loves him. Second, as you may have deduced from “Jolie’s” tweet, this is not the official Twitter account of Jolie Poirier but is, in fact, a parody account. Nonetheless, McGregor’s message seems to carry the same authenticity all the same: he wants the entire world, including the real Jolie Poirier, to know that she is not welcome in his DMs.

Conor McGregor recently underwent surgery for a broken lower tibia suffered at UFC 264 and is expected to be out of action until some time next year. In the meantime, Dustin Poirier will be putting his feud with McGregor behind him, at least for the time being, as he is expected to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in his next bout.