Conor McGregor Reveals Major Life Change Made Ahead Of UFC 264

Conor McGregor is keeping himself away from his beloved whiskey leading up to his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

It’s no secret that outside the cage, McGregor sometimes likes to indulge himself in some of the finer things in life, one of which is his love for his own whisky brand, Proper No. Twelve. McGregor recently sold a majority stake of his whisky business and earned himself a massive chunk of money, placing himself #1 on the Forbes list of the highest-paid athletes of 2021.

However, despite the love he has for his whisky, McGregor revealed in an interview with Nick Walshaw that he was abstaining from any alcohol during this training camp

“I’m in a great place in body and mind,” said McGregor. “I’m taking my health very very seriously. You know I haven’t touched the most delicious Irish Whisky Proper 12 at all this camp. I haven’t actually touched it since we made the deal, upwards of $700 million that deal is worth and I haven’t celebrated it with a glass yet because I was in camp so I stayed focused. I’m excited to have a little bit of it afterwards. I’m going to enjoy it for a couple of days, it’s my birthday week also.”

It is clear to see that McGregor wants to enter this fight on Saturday in prime condition against Poirier. in a crucial trilogy bout that will determine who will go on to fight the UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliviera. However, for McGregor, this fight is about more than a belt.

If the Irishman can defeat Poirier and then win the lightweight belt again by defeating Oliveira, then no one can deny that McGregor is truly the elite amongst elites and arguably one of the greatest of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts with legacy secured.

Do you think McGregor can become a two-time UFC lightweight champion?