Conor McGregor Tweets & Deletes Scathing Threats To Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor isn’t letting up on his personal insults towards Dustin Poirier.

It’s rare that a trilogy fight doesn’t settle things but that’s exactly what happened with Poirier vs. McGregor 3. The fight ended at the conclusion of the first round when McGregor broke his tibia. Slow-motion footage shows that McGregor’s shin hit the elbow of Poirier, possibly causing the injury.

After the fight, McGregor got nasty on the mic, slamming Poirier and his wife, Jolie. What wasn’t captured during the UFC 264 broadcast was McGregor making gun signs and threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie in their sleep.

Things have only gotten worse as McGregor posted an image of Poirier with his daughter and posted the caption, “gonezo.” The “Notorious” one has since deleted the posts.

Including posting an image of Dustin and Jolie's daughter followed by "gonezo"

McGregor and Poirier had been cordial in the buildup to their rematch back in January. Poirier shared his Louisiana Style Hot Sauce with McGregor and the two exchanged pleasantries. McGregor even committed to donating $500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation.

Things fell off the rails when Poirier claimed McGregor reneged on the donation. McGregor blasted Poirier and even threatened to pull out of the trilogy fight. After some back-and-forth exchanges, McGregor decided to donate the money to the Boys & Girls Club in Louisiana instead.

McGregor has undergone successful surgery to repair his broken tibia. The “Notorious” one says he’ll be on crutches for six weeks.

Poirier’s next destination is likely a UFC Lightweight Title shot against champion Charles Oliveira. Regardless of the result, he’ll likely meet McGregor a fourth time as UFC President Dana White feels it “makes sense.” With just under 1.8 million PPV buys reported for UFC 264, it’s hard to argue with White.