Conor McGregor Vows To Rebuild After Undergoing Successful Surgery

Conor McGregor has already gone under the knife in what he says was a successful surgery.

McGregor did battle with Dustin Poirier a third time this past Saturday night (July 10). The lightweight tilt served as the main event of UFC 264. The action was held inside the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor got the trilogy bout started with kicks. Later in the opening frame, he dropped down for a guillotine choke. Poirier was able to free himself from the hold and he rained down strikes before McGregor was able to return to his feet. McGregor ended up landing wrong on his lower leg and the fight was stopped.

Initially, UFC President Dana White told media members that the diagnosis would soon be revealed.

“It looked like the ankle to me, but I’m no doctor. Once they get in there and do the X-rays on him and look at it, they’ll know exactly what’s wrong.”

White found the answer just a few moments later from Hunter Campbell, the UFC chief business officer.

“Lower tibia. The shin, I guess. I don’t know how the f*ck they figured that out that quick.”

Conor McGregor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Late Sunday evening, Conor McGregor posted some good news regarding his injury. He says that he has already undergone successful surgery.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

“Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless,” McGregor posted.

He would also upload a video with a more extended post-surgery message, which included him calling Poirier’s UFC 264 win as “illegitimate.”

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

With the loss to Poirier, McGregor is now down 1-2 against “The Diamond.” If you think the saga between Poirier and McGregor is now over, you may be in for a surprise. UFC President Dana White expressed his belief that a fourth fight between the two makes sense once the “Notorious” one fully heals.

With that said, White has committed to giving Poirier the next UFC Lightweight Title shot. The current champion is Charles Oliveira.