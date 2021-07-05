Conor McGregor Vows To Make Dustin Poirier Pay For His Words

Conor McGregor is of the belief that Dustin Poirier has been talking trash ahead of their trilogy fight.

McGregor and Poirier are set to collide on Saturday night (July 10). The lightweight clash will serve as the main event of UFC 264. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of fight night, McGregor hopped on Instagram to chat with fans through a live stream. He promised to showcase a wide range of disciplines against Poirier (via The Mac Life).

“(I’m going to) give him a proper head kick. There will be a lot of weapons produced on the night, that’s for sure. He wants mixed martial arts? He’s going to get it. I’ve been busy putting in the work. Full focus, fully immersed in mixed martial arts. It’s been nothing but mixed martial arts, so I’m ready to put on a show.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were quite cordial going into their January rematch. This go-around, the two have been hurling barbs. The “Notorious” one plans to have the last word.

“He talks some amount lately. He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. That’s not going to be nice.”

The history of McGregor and Poirier is well-documented. The two have fought twice and the score is 1-1. McGregor got the jumpstart with his 2014 victory over “The Diamond.” Years later, Poirier got his revenge by finishing McGregor in the second round.

Many have been speculating about McGregor’s future after this fight. If he were to lose to Poirier, many feel that could be the end of the “Notorious” one inside the Octagon. Of course, McGregor is doing all he can to ensure victory this weekend.