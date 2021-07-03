Archives: The Seeds Are Planted For Poirier/McGregor 1

Did you know that Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 1 almost didn’t happen? Never mind a trilogy, had Cole Miller not pulled out, we may have never seen Poirier & McGregor cross paths at all. Here is a glimpse back on the afternoon of July 20, 2014, a day after Dustin Poirier first rang to stand across from Conor McGregor. Indeed, this, friends, is where it all started.

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JULY 20, 2014, 3:44 pm

When the news broke that Cole Miller was injured and forced to pull out of his originally scheduled fight against Conor McGregor at this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 46 event in Dublin, McGregor questioned why neither of his featherweight peers, Dustin Poirier and Nik Lentz, jumped at the opportunity to main event a big UFC card against him.

“You’re trying to tell me that Dustin Poirier, Nik Lentz – both Top-10 guys, no fights scheduled – didn’t know about Cole [Miller’s] injury?” said McGregor. “Yet, nothing. They didn’t campaign for this main event slot. There wasn’t a peep out of both of them.”

Following his impressive first-round victory over Diego Brandao on Saturday, Dustin Poirier called out “The Notorious” Conor McGregor on Twitter. Poirier tweeted the following:

UFC 178 sounds good to me. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 19, 2014

