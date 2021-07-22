Cory Sandhagen Eager To Prove He’s The True King Of The BW Division

Cory Sandhagen is looking to show the world that he is the big kahuna of the 135-pound division.

Sandhagen will be taking on former UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw in the main event of UFC Vegas 32. The clash will take place this Saturday night (July 24) inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a session with the media, Sandhagen said his goal is to eventually prove that he is the true bantamweight king (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Both would be sweet in their own way. I really want to get my loss back against Sterling just because I have an ego inside of me that doesn’t want people thinking that anyone is better than me. That’s kind of what we’re all doing out here. We’re proving where we all stack up on the food chain. It would really make me happy to have everyone know that I’m higher on the food chain than both Sterling and Yan.

“Proving that against Sterling would be sweet. Beating Yan, because I know people think very, very highly of Yan (and I think very highly of his skills also, too), but taking out a competitor like that where people see this guy as the top dog like I said, I have an ego inside me. I want to prove that I’m king of the jungle, that I’m the highest one on the food chain. So both of those would be sweet wins.”

Sandhagen is the first fighter to welcome Dillashaw back inside the Octagon. Dillashaw is returning after serving his two-year USADA suspension for EPO use.

Here’s a look at the full UFC Vegas 32 card.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)