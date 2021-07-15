Cory Sandhagen Open To Rob Font Fight After TJ Dillashaw Matchup

Cory Sandhagen is open to facing Rob Font after TJ Dillashaw if he doesn’t get a title shot.

Sandhagen is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of a Fight Night card on July 24 against Dillashaw. It’s a very intriguing matchup and many believe the winner will get the next title shot. Yet, with Aljamain Sterling still sidelined and him having to rematch Petr Yan sometime later this year. Depending on the timeframe, Sandhagen says he would take another fight and mentions Rob Font as a possible opponent.

“I’d be open to a Rob Font fight, but a dream possibility would be a fight for the title after this,” Sandhagen said to LowKick MMA. “He looked great against [Cody Garbrandt] and I was really happy for him. He had a breakout performance and I know how hard it is to have that breakout fight.”

“I have no problem fighting another top guy after this to make my name value even greater,” Sandhagen continued. “We’ll see what the UFC says and in the meantime, I need to make sure I’m the best possible athlete and fighter I can be.”

Although Sandhagen says he would be open to fighting Font next, he needs to get past Dillashaw first. This is the former champ’s first bout since his USADA suspensions and no one truly knows what he will be like.

Sandhagen enters his main event coming off back-to-back highlight-reel KO wins over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling in just 88 seconds at UFC 250.

Rob Font, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant decision win over Cody Garbrandt. Before that, he scored a TKO win over Moraes after earning decision wins over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

