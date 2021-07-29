Covington Calls For Poirier, Not Usman Trilogy, If He Wins At UFC 268

If victorious over Kamaru Usman in their UFC 268 rematch, Colby Covington believes there would only be one fight that should be next, and it isn’t a trilogy.

After some recent notable trilogies such as Miocic vs. Cormier at heavyweight and Poirier vs. McGregor at lightweight, the thought of a trilogy between the top two welterweights in the UFC, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, is a mouthwatering thought, especially after their 2019 classic at UFC 245. However, as the cliché goes, it takes two to tango, and one of these two would not be looking for fight number three after UFC 268.

Colby Covington Pitches Winner Take All Fight Against Dustin Poirier

While Colby Covington did not outright reject the notion of fighting Usman in a trilogy, the outspoken American brashly predicted that Usman would more likely retire after being on the wrong end of a “wedgie” at UFC 268, which would leave their business settled, even at 1-1.

In the case of former American Top Team training partner Dustin Poirier, however, their score may be 0-0 while competing in different divisions, but Covington still feels as though they have more to resolve today than a hypothetical trilogy bout with Usman tomorrow.

“There’s only one fight to make after I absolutely destroy Marty Fakenewsman, and dump him on his head, and give him a wedgie live in Madison Square Garden November 6. The only fight to make is me and Dustin “The Soy Boy” Soyier,” Covington said in a recent interview with Submission Radio.

As for the matter of the weight class difference, if anything, he feels that Poirier has the size advantage, so there should be no problem in the two agreeing to compete at a certain weight. In fact, Covington wouldn’t mind competing in the first-ever title-for-title, winner-take-all bout if he and Poirier are both champions by the time the fight could be made.

“The guy weighs damn near 200 pounds. I weigh 185,” Covington said. “I can make 160, 163. We can meet in the middle of 155 and 170. So I’m not a bully. I fight at my natural weight. I don’t need to cut all this weight to get to lightweight to have this big advantage over guys. He knows he can’t beat guys at 170. He knows he’s not a well-rounded fighter. He’s a one-punch type fighter, lucky fighter. He’s a standup fighter brawling, stand in the pocket, get hit, take one, give one.

Colby “Chaos” Covington

“He’s not a well, complete fighter, and he knows what happens if he fought (in) his real weight class at 170 welterweight. He would get destroyed. We can meet at any weight class. We can put both belts on the line.”

Who do you think would win in a fight between Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier?