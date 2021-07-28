Covington Ready To Cement Legacy At UFC 268 Alongside Lil Wayne

Colby Covington has big plans for his UFC 268 rematch against Kamaru Usman, and he is excited for legendary rapper Lil Wayne to be there to watch them unfold.

After months of lobbying and campaigning for a rematch against Kamaru Usman, it was revealed earlier this week that Colby Covington will get what he asked for when he takes on Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. And after confirming the news first-hand in an appearance on Submission Radio, Covington had a stern message for the other MMA media members.

“I love the media dorks out there. Everybody’s pegging [Usman]. ‘Oh, he’s #1 pound for pound.’ They want to downplay my accomplishments, guys,” Covington said. “They don’t want to talk about what I’ve done in this sport. I’ve achieved greatness in the sport, but they just want to act like (it’s) nothing.

Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

“They don’t want to appreciate me, man. They just want to downplay me at every stop. They don’t want to talk about me being the first fighter to ever go to The White House, me being a UFC (interim) champ, me being the #1-ranked fighter. They just want to talk about, ‘Oh, I got destroyed last time; it’s not competitive, this fight. Oh, he’s gonna get destroyed,’ this and that. They just want to talk shit on my name because they know they can’t stop me, and they know what I’ve done, and my résumé speaks for itself.”

Once Covington has achieved what he set out to do in November, he believes his place in the sport will be secure after proving once and for all that he’s every bit as good as he’s always claimed to be.

“I’m ready to go out there and smash him and cement my legacy,” Covington said. “And I just can’t wait to see what the headlines are after I smash his face in (November 6), Monday morning.”

Colby Covington Claims He’ll Be Walked Out By A Special Guest

If the long-awaited rematch between Usman and Covington in the targeted destination of the World’s Most Famous Arena isn’t big-time enough, Covington plans to be walked out by none other than Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum recording artist Lil Wayne.

“I’ll definitely be having Lil’ Wayne walk me out, my boy little Weezy,” Covington revealed.

Lil Wayne. Image Credit: Associated Press

“Yes, Lil Weezy, my favorite artist and rapper growing up. He’s the best rapper alive. He should be a president. He’s such a great person. He has such smart philosophies and ideas. But he’s gonna be walking me out, and we’re gonna be walking out to [SINGING] The Sky is the Limit, the limit.”

UFC 268 takes place Saturday, November 6, 2021. In addition to Lil Wayne, Covington also said he plans on reaching out to Donald Trump and WWE Hall of Famer & Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle to be in attendance as well as he sets to uncrown Kamaru Usman as the king of the UFC’s welterweight division.

Will Colby Covington “cement his legacy” at UFC 268 with Lil Wayne by his side?