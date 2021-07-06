Covington Releases Footage To Tarnish Poirier’s “Good Guy” Reputation

Colby Covington has posted video footage of a sparring session Dustin Poirier had before his 2019 title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Covington and Poirier were once teammates at American Top Team. Things got ugly between the two when Covington didn’t back his own teammate publicly ahead of the Nurmagomedov fight. Some words were exchanged and Poirier went as far as to say that he’d throw down with Covington on the street.

Covington has long said that Poirier portrays himself as a “good guy” but doesn’t actually live that lifestyle. “Chaos” took things a step further by releasing footage of a sparring session Poirier had ahead of the Khabib fight. Covington believes it exposes Poirier for not being the person he claims to be.

“The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials, or brain cells left is ‘Khabib.’

Dustin Poirier, good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge. #AndNew #UFC264.”

Covington had told MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn that he had the footage to prove his point before releasing it (h/t LowKickMMA).

“Dustin (Poirier) is not a nice, charitable guy. He is a piece of sh*t person — let me show you this video, Mike, so you can see it off-camera, I can’t show it on camera, look at this, look at this fight, this was at training. Wait, this is an amateur, by the way, no headgear, he was going training with him, watch. Watch what he says in his face, ‘And New’ — he’s rubbing it in the kid’s face after he drops him. What’s nice and honorable, and charitable about that?“

Poirier is set to collide with Conor McGregor a third time this Saturday night (July 10). The lightweight clash will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.