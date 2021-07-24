Archives: Dominick Cruz Blasts Faber For Implying Dillashaw Used PEDs

As the hours tick closer to UFC Vegas 32, here’s a look back at Dominick Cruz coming to T.J. Dillashaw‘s defense when Uriah Faber implied Dillashaw was using PEDs years before Dillashaw was ultimately busted for taking EPO.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED: April 26, 2016]

On Monday’s edition of “The MMA Hour” at MMAFighting.com, UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz took his upcoming UFC 199 opponent Urijah Faber to task regarding recent comments “The California Kid” made.

As noted, Faber has strongly implied that Cruz has taken performance-enhancing drugs in the past, something Cruz doesn’t mind because the two are scheduled to settle their differences inside the Octagon on June 4th. It was Faber’s comments about his own former teammate and former UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw, however, that Cruz said showed Faber’s true colors.

“This is the thing, you can say whatever you need to say about

me,” Cruz said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I understand, all is fair in

love and war. Like, I get that he is going to come and attack me. I get that he

wants to attack my character. He’s been doing this to me since 2007. This is

the Faber game. He wants to turn everybody against you and make himself the

good guy. He can’t handle being the not liked guy.

“But, at the same time, this is all based off of fear. Judgment is the

main act of fear. If I’m on [PEDs], what, is everybody on it? Everybody he’s

lost to? This is his excuse. He’s setting up excuses for the loss that I’m

about to serve him.”

Cruz continued, explaining why it’s one thing for Faber to say something about him, but it’s a completely different story as it relates to the comments Faber made about Dillashaw.

“Faber is showing his true colors,” Cruz said. “He has no professionalism. No loyalty. Before he said anything about me, he attacked Dillashaw on The Herd show and tried to deny it and say he didn’t. But, it’s like he’s trying to destroy Dillashaw’s career, and this is somebody who is supposed to be his family, his best friend. They were brothers at one point. I mean, I’m not the biggest fan of Dillashaw. He’s got his own things. That’s needless to say, you can see in our last fight build-up that he’s not my favorite person either. But he does mentor kids in wrestling and he does do stuff, and his own best friend is accusing him of using PEDs. It’s like, what are you doing?”

“That’s a scumbag move. That’s your ex-friend, all because he left your camp? I mean, that shows the true colors of Faber. When you’re attacking me, I can understand that because he wants to ruin my faith because we’re fighting. But when you’re attacking a friend because he left your camp, you’re just a scumbag. It’s a lack of character, and that’s something I haven’t liked about Faber since day one. We’re finally seeing the true colors of Faber come out when he makes accusations with absolutely no proof of anything and one of the best doping agencies on planet Earth.”

The Cruz-Faber III bout for the UFC Bantamweight title is scheduled as the co-main event for the UFC 199 pay-per-view headlined by Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman II for the UFC Middleweight title. UFC 199 is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2016 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.