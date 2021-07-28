Dan Hardy Wants In On Muay Thai Bout Under ONE Championship

Former UFC fighter and color commentator, Dan Hardy, is looking to return to action under different circumstances.

Hardy recently took to his Twitter account to respond to a post by ONE Championship. “The Outlaw” let it be known that he’s got his eyes on a Muay Thai fight. He quickly found himself a willing dance partner in decorated martial artist John Wayne Parr.

Dan Hardy is one of the good guys of the sport and looking for a dance partner in a Caged Muay Thai match.

Since we are both older it makes perfect sense that I welcomed him to CMT style match.

If Mr @yodchatri agrees to do it on @ONEChampionship I’m definitely down for it. https://t.co/mcMK8iUGdG — John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) July 26, 2021

Hardy responded favorably and said it would be an honor to share the cage with Wayne Parr.

Sounds like a good time to me!



As I said, the opponent has to be someone worth it for me, and a legend of #MartialArts like @johnwayneparr would be perfect.



Respectfully, let’s take this into the cage. @ONEChampionship @yodchatri https://t.co/hqL5z0kXGd — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 26, 2021

Hardy hasn’t competed in a combat sports bout since September 2012. He had been sidelined due to Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome. He made the transition as a color commentator and analyst for the UFC. Following a disagreement, Hardy was released from his contract as an analyst and eventually as a fighter.

Wayne Parr was last seen in action back in April. He suffered a second-round TKO loss to Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3.