Dan Hooker Issues An Apparent Open Challenge For UFC 266

Dan Hooker is eager to get back in the Octagon and is looking for a fight, against anyone.

#8-ranked lightweight contender Hooker issued a callout to any fighter that wishes to fight him at UFC 266. The event will take place on September 25, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

ANYBODY CAN GET IT. #UFC266 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 27, 2021

It seems Hooker is ready and fired up to compete again after coming off back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier and most recently against Michael Chandler at UFC 257. Now, “The Hangman” is looking for a fight against anyone in the division or perhaps even someone outside the lightweight division, as he did not specify what weight class.

Prior to his two recent losses, Hooker was on a surging three-fight win streak en route to the top of the lightweight mountain. He defeated James Vick, Al Iaquinta, and the recently retired Paul Felder in a blood-and-guts war and arguable contender for a fight of the year award.

Recently, Hooker got into a Twitter spat with fellow lightweight contender Islam Makachev after the Dagestani earned a submission victory against #15-ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. It was a dominant victory that reaffirmed everyone’s belief that Makhachev could be a future UFC lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, Hooker was unimpressed with Makhachev’s ascension in the division, accusing him of copying the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. With the recent victory, Makhachev now ranks at #5 above Hooker, and perhaps the Kiwi native is eyeing up Makhachev for a fight to regain his spot near the top of the division. After all, Hooker did call him out to fight earlier this month.

Who would you want to see Dan Hooker fight next?