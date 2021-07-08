Dana White On Demian Maia’s UFC Future: “It’s Time To Hang It Up”

UFC president Dana White says that Demian Maia’s loss against Belal Muhammad was his final appearance in the UFC.

Maia was last in action last month on a stacked UFC 263 pay-per-view main card. A unanimous decision defeat against “Remember The Name” saw the Brazilian fall to a two-fight losing skid. A loss against former title challenger Gilbert Burns last March halted Maia’s late surge up the welterweight division, which had included a trio of victories over Lyman Good, Anthony Rocco Martin and Ben Askren.

PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

In the aftermath of his loss at last month’s PPV, Maia took to his Instagram account to request a final farewell fight in the UFC. Targeting another man who fell short on the UFC 263 main card, the Brazilian called out fan favorite Nate Diaz for his “last MMA bout,” someone he says he has immense respect for.

But in an interview with UFC Arabia’s Farah Hannoun, White seemingly confirmed that the UFC won’t be granting the Brazilian’s wish for a retirement fight.

“I love Demian. He did finish his career in the UFC. He did. How old is Demian right now, 42, 43? At one point at the start of his last however many fights, he was ranked in the top five I think. Now he’s down around 11? It’s time to wrap it up.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

If Maia has made his final Octagon walk, he will certainly be retiring as a true legend of the sport. The Brazilian boasts wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, Carlos Condit, Neil Magny and Chael Sonnen across his 33 UFC fights.

At 43 years of age, the Sao Paulo-born welterweight will be leaving the sport with an illustrious record and as one of the greatest grapplers in MMA history.

Do you think Dana White should give Demian Maia one final fight in the UFC?