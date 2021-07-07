Dana White On Offering Khabib A Fight Yet Again: “I Can’t Help Myself”

Dana White can’t help but continue to entice Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement and back to the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of MMA back in October last year, undefeated at 29-0 and as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. He retired immediately in an emotional post-fight interview after successfully defending his belt for the third time against Justin Gaethje. Despite retiring on top, UFC President Dana White has not given up in trying to coax “The Eagle” back for one more fight on numerous occasions.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, White admitted that he tried once again to lure Nurmagomedov back with a fight offer.

“We talk, and we’ll talk through text and say hi to each other and what’s up,” said White. “I told you guys after the last time he told me he was done that I wouldn’t bother him again with a fight. I bothered him again with a fight,” White said with a laugh. “I can’t help myself. But yeah, no, he’s retired.”

This comes after the recent insight from Khabib when he told UFC Russia that White was still pursuing him for a comeback. However, the undefeated fighter quickly asserted that he was happily retired and had no desire to return having accomplished everything he wanted as a fighter.

Nurmagomedov called time on his career after his father and personal coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov tragically died from complications stemming from COVID-19. “The Eagle” said that he would no longer fight without his father by his side and promised his mother that he would retire.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov could return in the future?