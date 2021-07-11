Dana White Thinks Poirier/McGregor 4 Makes Sense

Dana White is among the list of people who were not satisfied with the ending of the Poirier/McGregor trilogy.

UFC fans across the globe tuned in to UFC 264 with the hope of witnessing some finality of the trilogy bout between rivals Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Instead, everybody got a bad break when the exciting scrap came to an unfortunate end at the close of round 1.

Conor McGregor suffered a severe injury to his lower tibia/chin area based on preliminary reports, the extent of which is not known as of yet. What the public knows for certain is that the injury was bad enough to terminate the UFC 264 main event in a surprise ending that doubled as a spoiler.

Will The UFC Book Poirier vs. McGregor For A Fourth Time?

After the conclusion of the fight, fans were left to powerlessly wonder what would have happened had the fight continued. There is one man who does have the power to do something about it, UFC President Dana White.

Dana White (Photo: Getty)

While not even White has the power to turn back time and un-injure McGregor’s tibia, he does have control of the future, which could certainly see a fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor made.

“Yeah, the second leg break in the last three fights or something. It sucks. It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end,” White said at the UFC 264 Post-Fight Press Conference. “So Dustin Poirier will fight for the title, when Conor’s healed and ready to go, you do the rematch, I guess. I don’t know.”

White stopped short of guaranteeing that McGregor would fight Poirier next, but it sounds as though if and when the timing makes sense, he would like to see a more satisfying conclusion to this rivalry.

“Yeah, listen, the fight didn’t get finished. You can’t have a fight finish that way,” White continued. “So we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor’s out? So Poirier will do his thing till Conor’s ready.”

Do you think there should be a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?