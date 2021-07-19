De La Hoya on Belfort Fight: “I Don’t Know What I Got Myself Into”

Oscar De La Hoya believes he has a tough test in front of him.

De La Hoya is set to collide with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort in an exhibition boxing match. The bout will be held on September 11. It’ll be promoted by Triller.

De La Hoya hasn’t been in the ring since a 2009 exhibition boxing match with former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. As for Belfort, he hasn’t had a boxing bout since April 2006. “The Phenom” knocked out Josemario Neves in the first round.

The “Golden Boy” has admitted that he isn’t truly aware of what he’s gotten himself into with his comeback plans (via BoxingScene.com).

“He’s a big guy, man. I don’t know what I got myself into, he’s a big guy. So we’ll see, I’ve got a good chin so I have to work the body, I have to use my speed and then be on my toes and stick the jab. I got a nice game plan for him, so we’ll see … I have to look like my old self before I fought [Manny] Pacquiao [in 2008] before getting drained into fighting at 147.”

Despite De La Hoya’s significant edge in boxing experience over Belfort, he has opened up as a slight underdog. Belfort is the favorite at -140 to open. De La Hoya has won world titles across multiple weight classes and is an International Boxing Hall of Famer. Belfort has only had one boxing match but it appears his combat sports experience and activity are enough for the oddsmakers to side with him.

We’re fresh off witnessing a massive upset when an MMA legend stepped inside the boxing ring against a former boxing world champion. Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision after eight rounds of action.